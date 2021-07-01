Intrado Digital Media, Encore Partner to Lead Hybrid Future of Global Business Events

As much of the world returns to in-person business events, planners everywhere are identifying hybrid, the blend of in-person and virtual, as the new norm.

“The future is ‘faces in two places,’” says Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media, the leader in virtual events. “You’ve got to cover both experiences.”

That’s why Intrado Digital Media is partnering with Encore, a leading global event production company, to enable customers to deliver fully-integrated hybrid events. With a combined 100 years in the industry and more than 1.8 million annual events produced, the strategic partnership is a win-win for planners looking to host virtual or hybrid events.

“Our number one question from customers is how to include remote attendees for in-person events and keep them engaged,” says Ben Erwin, president and CEO of Encore.

“Planners want the benefits of in-person, but they don’t want to lose the advantages of virtual,” says Erwin. “This partnership strengthens our industry by providing a powerful solution for both audiences.”

With the partnership, Intrado Digital Media will continue to offer one of the world’s largest event technology solutions while leveraging Encore’s extensive production capabilities. Together, the companies will streamline the number of vendors that clients need to work with for the same event.

“They won’t have to worry about using 15 different vendors in 12 different countries,” says Chodor. “With Encore, we have the ideal global partner for your production and creative needs.”

Chodor and Erwin are also excited about the potential for the partnership to accelerate recovery for the industry and define the events landscape moving forward.

“Over the next year, what we learn from this is going to shape what hybrid and virtual events look like, because no other organization will be managing as many,” says Chodor.

“We’re at the start of the next great chapter,” says Erwin.

For more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: https://www.intrado.com/en/digital-media

For more about Encore, visit: https://www.encoreglobal.com/