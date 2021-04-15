People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Dave Parulo

Washington County Visitors Association (WCVA) has selected Dave Parulo, president of Meet Chicago Northwest, as its new president and chief executive officer. He will succeed the current CEO, Carolyn E. McCormick, on June 1. Parulo has been in the hospitality industry for 30 years, and previously worked as a hotel executive for Starwood- and Hilton-branded hotels in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C.

Danielle Boyles

Grand Hyatt Vail has appointed Danielle Boyles as its director of sales and marketing. She has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, including previous positions at ConferenceDirect, HelmsBriscoe, and Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

Brian Lynx

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Brian Lynx as its area director of sales and marketing. Lynx will lead his team in developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies, with an immediate focus on the relaunch of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, which will reopen at the end of April following renovations.

Marcus Banks

The International Franchise Association has appointed Marcus Banks to its board of directors. Banks currently serves as senior vice president of litigation, employment law, government relations and information management at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.