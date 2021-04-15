News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Subtract: Why Getting to Less Can Mean Thinking More

In our efforts to improve our lives, our work, and society as a whole, we overwhelmingly add — be it objects, ideas, or social systems. In his new book Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less, Leidy Klotz, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Virginia, argues that we fail to consider the power of subtracting to change things for the better. The genesis of his idea? It came from playing with Lego bricks with his three-year-old son, as he shares in this Behavioral Scientist excerpt from his book.