AIME Announces PCMA as Official Partner for Renowned Knowledge Program in 2022 

Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), the leading meetings and conventions event in the Asia Pacific region, has today announced the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) as the official partner for the 2022 Knowledge Program.

PCMA, the world’s largest and most recognised network of business events strategists, will support the delivery of AIME’s most dynamic and challenging Knowledge Program to date.

The partnership will deliver year-round engagement and activity that will assist the Business Events Industry on its path to recovery and growth, culminating in the live event programming delivered across three days from March 21-23 at the MCEC in Melbourne.

“AIME is one of the first in-person global events to kick-start our business events calendar next year, so we understand our critical role and responsibility in launching this for our industry. The Knowledge Program plays a big part in this, through connection and learning we can all come together to evolve the way we think for the better,” said Silke Calder, AIME Event Director.

Managing Director APAC at PCMA, Karen Bolinger, said, “I have a deep understanding of AIME from all sides and know the importance of a fully rounded show as far as quality educational content is concerned. I am passionate about the Knowledge Program and how it can truly shape business for the year ahead. Bringing our industry together to build their skills and knowledge has never been more important and we look forward to showcasing what is sure to be one of the most compelling Knowledge Program events in AIME’s history.”

Speakers and calendar activity will be announced throughout the year. The sessions will focus on skills of the future, participant experience and an assessment of where we are in 2022 as well as personal development, and ways to grow and excel.

AIME will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 21–23 March 2022.

Request the AIME event prospectus here.

All event enquiries please send to:

Alycia Emmerson

alycia.emmerson@talk2.media