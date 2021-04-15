Be a Change Champion: A Deep Dive into the 7 Change Actions

More than ever, business events industry professionals need to reinvent themselves, their services, and their organizations to be relevant and valuable today and in the future. But the big question remains, what path to follow to begin re-invention and how to go from insight, to ideation, to creation? Join Amy Blackman, CEO of Fruition Co. as she unpacks the 7 Core human needs that emerged in the wake of the 2020 global pandemic and how The 7 Change Actions learning experience, based on these core human needs was researched and developed. She will also detail how the course will help participants to become more resilient and innovative, arming them with skills to develop value-based solutions, and enabling them to be future-proof #ChangeChampions.

After this session, you will understand:

• The 7 Core Human Needs accelerated by the pandemic

• Why your value proposition matters even more

• What is 7 Change Actions

• The 7 Change Actions curriculum and experience

7 Change Actions Program Sponsor: