People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Anna Dycheva-Smirnova

Reed Exhibitions has appointed Anna Dycheva-Smirnova as CEO of Reed Exhibitions UK, in addition to her role as CEO of Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East. She joined Reed Exhibitions as deputy general manager of Reed Exhibitions Russia in 2008 and became CEO of Reed Exhibitions Russia in 2017. In 2019, Dycheva-Smirnova was named CEO of Reed Exhibitions Turkey and Reed Exhibitions Middle East.

Ron L. Phifer

Aimbridge Hospitality has promoted Ron L. Phifer to vice president of business development. He will be responsible for acquisition management, new development opportunities, and expanding the company’s capital blueprint with new investors in hospitality. Phifer has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience and joined Aimbridge Hospitality in 2004. Most recently, he served as regional vice president of sales and marketing.

January 7, 2021

