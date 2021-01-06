Digital Experience Makers: 2. Global or Bust

 

Your hybrid event platform is just great technology, right? Wrong. Partnering with your platform provider is the biggest opportunity for event managers in 2021. Engagement, attendance, registration, sponsorships, and even your event budget – can all be influenced by the selection of the right (or wrong) hybrid event platform. What’s important? What’s not? Join PCMA’s VP of Experience Design, Tonya Almond, and Juno’s Founder & CEO, Josh Hotsenpiller, for an in-depth conversation about how your hybrid event platform can make or break your annual event. Especially when the world is watching.

Information

  • Duration: 00:30:00
  • Date: 01/06/2021
  • Speaker:
         
January 6, 2021