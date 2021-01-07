News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Why Capable People Are Reluctant to Lead
While the business world continues to emphasize the importance of leadership — and the rewards that come along with it — we also need to acknowledge what’s at stake when stepping up to lead. Harvard Business Review outlines new research that sheds light on three of the most common perceived risks that are associated with leadership: the risk to your interpersonal relationships, the risk to your image, and the risk of being blamed for failure.
How Finding a Job Will Be Different in 2021
Whether you’ve been unemployed and have been looking for a job through the pandemic or are planning to leave your current employer in 2021, it’s no secret that navigating the job market has changed in many ways. From remote onboarding to a shift in where we network and look for job opportunities, there have been fundamental changes in how we get hired. Fast Company shares what job hunters can likely expect in the “next normal” in 2021.
Finding Time for Creativity Will Give You Respite From Worries
As the pandemic drags on and new lockdowns are being announced with unfortunate frequency, The Guardian suggests taking up a new creative pastime. That could bring the tangible sense of achievement we seek given the circumstance, injecting some much-needed novelty into what could otherwise be a bleak January.
How to Stay on the Promotion Radar While WFH
Research shows that our chances of promotion dip dangerously if we’re still working from home while many of our colleagues return to the office. To stay on schedule for promotions, Forbes offers five tactics to maintain positive visibility while working remotely.