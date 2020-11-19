People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Hervé Sedky

Emerald has appointed Hervé Sedky to the role of president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 5. Brian Field, Emerald’s interim president and chief executive officer, will continue to serve as the company’s chief operating officer. Sedky has more than three decades of experience in the business travel and events markets, including six years as president of Reed Exhibitions Americas.

Fernando Fischer

Fernando Fischer has been named president, Reed Exhibitions Americas. Fischer previously served as CEO of Reed Exhibitions Brazil and most recently as president of Reed Exhibitions U.S. In his new role, Fischer will continue to lead the company’s operation in the United States and will add Latin America under his regional management. Fischer succeeds Hervé Sedky, who is leaving Reed Exhibitions in December.

Jonathan Mills and Neerav Dudhwala

Jonathan Mills has been named chief executive officer for Choice Hotels Europe. He will oversee the company’s continued investments in Europe for franchisees and guests. Mills will be responsible for setting the strategic and operational direction for Choice Hotels Europe to drive growth and performance. He joins Choice Hotels from Wyndham Destinations.

Neerav Dudhwala has joined Choice Hotels as the head of the Ascend Hotel Collection brand. He will collaborate with the company’s marketing and distribution department to improve revenue for owners, as well as the franchise development team to attract new investment in the collection. Dudhwala previously spent 19 years with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts