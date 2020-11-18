PCMA to Acquire Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA) as New Division

Today, we’re excited to announce that PCMA and the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), the premier community for event marketers, are pursuing an agreement wherein CEMA will be acquired as a wholly-owned division of PCMA. This acquisition will propel both organizations into an exciting new chapter as businesses and organizations adjust to the evolving role of business events in an omnichannel world.

Based in Sacramento, CA, CEMA began over thirty years ago, with a vision to provide event marketers with the creative direction needed to drive innovation and growth for, what would become, the world’s leading organizations. Today, CEMA is 800+ members strong, with participation from global brands like Cisco, Salesforce and Oracle that find value in, and continue to support, CEMA’s programming and content.

What this means for PCMA and CEMA Members:

The relationship is a logical evolution of the strategic alliance cemented in January to introduce each organization to new audiences. It will spark continued growth and development for both organizations’ stakeholders in the following areas:

Enhanced professional development and networking programs: The organizations will cross-pollinate peer-to-peer learning, idea exchange forums and educational and experiential learning content.

The organizations will cross-pollinate peer-to-peer learning, idea exchange forums and educational and experiential learning content. Educational content and research insights: CEMA members can tap into PCMA’s sophisticated research portfolio, anchored by Business Events Compass. PCMA members can access CEMA’s diverse community of senior corporate and technology event marketing experts as speakers and collaborators.

CEMA members can tap into PCMA’s sophisticated research portfolio, anchored by Business Events Compass. PCMA members can access CEMA’s diverse community of senior corporate and technology event marketing experts as speakers and collaborators. Expanded member network connections: PCMA members will benefit from connections with event marketers who have pioneered business events as omnichannel engagement platforms for their brands. PCMA and CEMA members will benefit from collaboration and ideation within an expanded diverse global community.

PCMA members will benefit from connections with event marketers who have pioneered business events as omnichannel engagement platforms for their brands. PCMA and CEMA members will benefit from collaboration and ideation within an expanded diverse global community. Long-term stability and growth: PCMA will provide CEMA with infrastructure support and financial investment that will allow the brand to expand its membership and geographic presence. CEMA members will have access to PCMA products and programs such as its category-leading Digital Event Strategist certification.

PCMA will maintain and enhance CEMA’s unique brand and cohesive member community through an Advisory Board (formerly the CEMA Board of Directors), and by preserving its current management leadership, events, and content while leveraging the global resource network and infrastructure of PCMA.

What are the next steps in the acquisition process?

CEMA members are currently voting to ratify the proposal as approved by both the PCMA and CEMA Board of Directors. Results of the vote are expected to be announced next week with the completion date for a final Agreement expected in January 2021.

This is a win-win for both organizations, their respective members and business partners as we together focus on the recovery of business events through the pandemic and beyond.