News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Rise and Fall of Getting Things Done
In his book Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity, author David Allen proposed a theory about how our minds work: When we try to keep track of obligations in our heads, we create “open loops” that make us anxious. That anxiety, in turn, reduces our ability to think effectively. The New Yorker has ways you can GTD — get things done — despite a daily deluge of workday technology vying for your attention.
The Keys to Building a Better Relationship With Your Boss While Working From Home
We all know that building a good relationship with your boss is key to your career success. But doing it remotely requires a few tweaks, according to Forbes, like asking your boss this one question.
5 Strategies for Reinventing Your Career in Uncertain Times
Uncertainty can make us cling to the familiar — but it’s also an opportunity to expand our mindsets and explore new avenues for growth. Based on their experience as consultants and leadership coaches, the authors of this article in Harvard Business Review offer five strategies to help anyone reinvent their career — including imagining the unthinkable.
How to Cultivate a Sense of Unconditional Self-Worth
It’s a life-long practice and it’s not always easy to do — but it’s absolutely worth the effort, says psychologist Adia Gooden. She shares with TED four things you can do to start to embrace yourself, quirks and all — and makes an important distinction between self-esteem and self-worth.