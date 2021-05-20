People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

David Wahba

Caribe Royale Orlando has appointed David Wahba as director of sales and marketing. Wahba will oversee group and leisure business development for the Caribe Royale Orlando and Buena Vista Suites. Wahba has worked in the hospitality industry for 30 years and most recently served as director of sales for the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek/Waldorf Astoria Orlando.

Robert Lee

Hosts Global has appointed Robert Lee, DMCP, as vice president, global sales, effective June 1. Lee has 15 years of international destination management sales experience. Before joining the Hosts team, he led business development efforts in Barcelona for Spaintacular DMC.

Michelle Stuermer

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville has named Michelle Stuermer as the hotel’s new director of sales and marketing. In this role, Stuermer will oversee all facets of sales, marketing, and revenue management for the property. She has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality management industry and has held leadership positions within multiple hotel brands, including Marriott and Starwood.