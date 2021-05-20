News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Burnout: Modern Affliction or Human Condition?
If burnout is a problem of fairly recent vintage — if it began when it was named, in the early 1970s as claims indicate — then it raises a historical question. What started it? The New Yorker examines the history of burnout and explains how its rise tells us a lot about the way we work.
Which of These 6 Time Traps Is Eating up All Your Time?
There is an eight-out-of-10 chance that you are one of the poorest people in the world — time poor, that is. You have too many things to do and not enough time to do them. Ideas.TED offers insights into the six most common reasons for time poverty, and how to take the first steps to becoming time smart.
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Start Over
Americans are entering the waning days of the year-plus coronavirus pandemic, during which life’s ordinary patterns have paused for millions of people. In these last weeks and months before something resembling normality returns, we might ask ourselves, “What do I want ‘normal’ to look like?” Then, according to The Atlantic, we can start preparing for a new and better normal than what we took for granted until a year ago.
The Mental Benefits of Being Terrible at Something
Adults tend not to try new things because they are worried that they’ll fail, or at the very least believe they won’t be any good. The best way to break through that, writes Brad Stulberg for Outside, is to just start trying new things. When you become a beginner, you are, as much as anything, training your curiosity — and the related trait of openness to experience.