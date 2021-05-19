PCMA Provides New Insights to Support Australian Business Events Recovery and Growth

New partnership includes session for planners at Get Local 2021 on Future of Business Events

In order to help accelerate the recovery of the business events industry in Australia, Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) will deliver an educational session for event planners at Get Local titled: The Future of Business Events – Beyond COVID-19. The session will take place 2.40pm-3.25pm on Friday 30 July, The Gallery, ICC Sydney.

“PCMA APAC research shows us the importance of building confidence among the broader business community to ensure that hosting events is not only safe but a benefit to their business,” said Managing Director of PCMA APAC Karen Bolinger.

The session’s content is built on a joint white paper by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), PCMA and UFI on combined insights as well as voices from various global business event professionals. Karen Bolinger will present findings and case studies from the paper to inspire industry stakeholders to reimagine the way they do business and prime themselves for recovery and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“We’re delighted to work with Donna Kessler and Gary Bender at Get Local – The Meeting Place, the year’s first in-person industry expo in Australia. There is pent up demand from the industry. We are ready to meet, connect and learn and this will be a great opportunity to do this,” said Karen Bolinger.

“PCMA is a world leading professional development association with events planners as their core members. It is a true community where they build skills, exchange best practices, and connect with peers. Get Local 2021 is thrilled to have them as a key part of our education program this year. Their knowledge, expertise and network will add significant value to our show,” said Donna Kessler, Get Local Director.