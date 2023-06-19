June PCMA APAC Labs concluded on a high note in Sydney

The enthusiastic involvement of the Sydney business event professionals was truly gratifying as they delved deep into “The Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce” alongside our expert speakers, Dr Ben Hamer and Daniel Tjan.

“It’s exciting to know that there are readily available AI technologies for us to utilize. I am thrilled by Spark’s potential and its ability to save us a significant amount of time. Timely topic for us, and fantastic networking opportunities to reconnect with my PCMA colleagues.”

Julie McGraw, Managing Director, GEMS Event Management Australia

“AI is not going to replace us; it enhances productivity and lets us focus on more important tasks. It’s interesting to see Spark’s capabilities in generating content, and its recap video feature is especially intriguing for me to capture information.”

William Gunner, Senior Event Producer, Lateral Events

“It’s amazing to realize the potential of AI in enhancing efficiency. I even created a task list to use Spark that can improve my team’s productivity. My first PCMA Labs experience was fantastic – great topics and terrific networking opportunities with like-minded professionals.”

Kym De Britt, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Dental I Association

“AI is the way forward for every industry, and it’s wonderful to witness Spark’s potential in my workflow to make my day-to-day work easier. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at PCMA Labs, catching up with familiar faces, and networking with peers from the industry.”

Emma Scown, Strategic Experiences Consultant, Salesforce