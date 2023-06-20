Discover the Booming Business Community That Awaits in San Antonio

In San Antonio, you can’t miss the rich history, vibrant culture and exciting atmosphere along the picturesque River Walk.

San Antonio is also the nation’s seventh-largest city and one of the fast-growing cities in the country, experiencing a larger growth in population than any other major city in the United States for the second consecutive year. San Antonio’s diverse business environment is also expanding exponentially and that provides big benefits for meeting and convention groups.

The major industries include information technology and cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, bioscience, aerospace and financial services. San Antonio is home to 400 corporate headquarters, and an additional 75,000 new jobs are anticipated in the area over the next five years.

With this booming business climate, San Antonio is a place where your attendees can make important local connections. Visit San Antonio can help add value to meetings and events by linking­ convention groups with local business leaders who may provide local expertise, speakers, tours of their facilities and networking opportunities.

“We are a city on the move,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

“When you come to San Antonio, you will discover a forward-looking city that is humble, yet excited about our accelerated growth and evolution.”

San Antonio is the perfect destination for conventions and meetings of any size. The state-of-the-art Henry B. González Convention Center offers 72 meeting rooms, and there are plenty of additional unique venues throughout the city. San Antonio has more than 48,000 hotel rooms and attendees can fly into the San Antonio International Airport, which is being expanded to include an additional terminal.

To learn more about planning your next meeting or convention in San Antonio, visit https://meetings.visitsanantonio.com/.