In Tampa Bay, Meetings Come With a View

Now there are more options than ever for meetings with a view at the Tampa Convention Center.

This month, 18 new meeting rooms overlooking the Hillsborough River make their debut. The two-level, 18,000-square-foot addition also includes a terrace offering expansive views and outdoor space.

“After consulting with event professionals from Tampa’s largest annual conventions, it is exciting to see the City of Tampa complete the expansion at Tampa Convention Center with such a flexible and innovative design,” says Adam DePiro, Vice President of Convention Sales at Visit Tampa Bay. “With the addition of 18 rooms and event space displaying floor-to-ceiling windows, visitors will be able to experience the destination in a unique way, taking in breathtaking waterfront views while conducting their business at the same time.”

The new rooms feature air walls, so they can be reconfigured for meetings of various sizes—or transformed into an expansive space for gala events.

The addition is part of the largest capital improvement plan in the history of the Tampa Convention Center. The $38 million project completely refreshes the center and includes:

Upgraded elevators, technology, air conditioning, escalators and more

New signage that is programmable to light up in different colors

A new facade

New carpet, wall coverings and artwork

New local food concepts

In addition to amazing views, the Tampa Convention Center offers attendees a convenient waterfront location on the Tampa Riverwalk. Attendees can easily explore downtown Tampa by strolling or biking along the 2.6-mile Riverwalk to celebrated museums, beautiful parks, award-winning restaurants and unique attractions, such as The Florida Aquarium.

