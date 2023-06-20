New Reasons to Choose Gatlinburg For Your Next Meeting

Gatlinburg has what it takes to host a successful event – a state-of-the-art historic convention center, 16,000-plus sleeping rooms, and unique teambuilding opportunities. There are now new reasons to come to Gatlinburg.

Culinary Options

Gatlinburg is not short on spectacular dining options and now Award-winning country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his namesake rooftop bar and restaurant to town.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will be located on the Parkway in the heart of the city. This convenient location is in walking distance to most lodging properties, Anakeesta, the 70+ acre award winning mountaintop theme park, and Ripley’s Aquarium. Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Gatlinburg joins other celebrity namesake restaurants like Blake Shelton’s Ole Red and Chef Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy.

New Hotels and Venues

There are three hotels opening in 2023 — the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention & Resort Gatlinburg, Comfort Inn Suites, and Mainstay Suites. All three hotels are great additions to the vast array of lodging choices meeting planners have to choose from in Gatlinburg.

Another addition is Trailhead Plaza in Anakeesta, which offers groups a perfect mix of a mountain getaway with all the comforts of an indoor event space. Trailhead Plaza can accommodate up to 80 people in round seating and is equipped with two large screens for AV connectivity and a fireplace to make your event cozy. An open-air patio adjacent to Trailhead Plaza allows for larger groups.

For more information, contact us at gatlinburg.com/info or 865-430-1058.