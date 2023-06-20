Experience Canada’s Roots and Minimize Your Environmental Impact at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is conveniently located along the spectacular downtown Vancouver harbor front. This 60+ year-old, resort-like property is celebrating Canada’s Indigenous Peoples with the unveiling of its new Coast Salish Indigenous Pollinator Garden. Cultivated in collaboration with Indigenous Ethnobotanist, Dr. T’uy’t’tanat Cease Wyss, the garden is a living reminder of the rich heritage of the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples on which the hotel is honored to call home and welcome guests from all over the world to work, play, and stay.

Discover the medicinal properties and uses of 15 botanical species, some of them endangered, in the garden courtyard near the year-round outdoor pool. Place cards for each plant in English, Indigenous, and Latin, encourage guests to learn and engage with the Indigenous culture and people of the area.

You’ll find hummingbirds and honeybee colonies in the garden. The bees drive one of the property’s sustainable programs, as the honey is used in food and beverage services, such as Chef Martha Ebro’s famous Bayshore Cookie and new Burnt Honey Ice Cream Creations.

In addition to the hotel’s commitment to deepening its connections to Canada’s roots, The Westin Bayshore is dedicated to minimizing their environmental impact. The hotel’s sustainable initiatives empower associates and guests to make a difference in the community. The property’s food and beverage outlets take pride in working with Ocean Wise, a nonprofit devoted to protecting and restoring the ocean, to ensure that seafood is sustainably sourced. Food orders are also lessened to a maximum of three times per week to reduce the number of deliveries, decreasing carbon impact. The hotel partnered with Earth Water to provide aluminum water bottles throughout meeting spaces. Glassware is offered alongside compostable eco cups. Unused food is donated through the Vancouver Food Runners program. Chef Steven Rutherford recently added an urban cultivator to his repertoire, where he grows herbs and microgreens to feature in dishes around the hotel’s two outlets and banquet space.

When your attendees choose to stay and host their event at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, they experience Canada’s vast roots, while minimizing their environmental impact. For more information, contact us at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yvrwi-the-westin-bayshore-vancouver/events/.