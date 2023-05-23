AI is Here. Right Now.
INFLECTION POINT IN OUR INDUSTRY
Just like the printing press, the telephone and the internet, artificial intelligence will change the way we work more than we can imagine.
We can fear it. We can ignore it. But we cannot run from it.
We prefer to run towards it.
We believe business events are about creating social and economic transformation. Properly channeled, AI has the potential to empower each of us to accelerate innovation and progress for our audiences, our businesses and our careers. AI in the business events industry is just beginning. But we can’t define its future without you.
About Project SPARK
Project SPARK is a once in a generation opportunity for the business events industry to understand and define how a disruptive technology will shape our chosen profession — the business events industry.
Project SPARK is a free education and development initiative to shed light on the evolving place of AI in the business events industry. By signing-up to participate you’ll also get hands-on access to a business events AI tool in-development aimed at immediately helping you jump-start routine event planning tasks, complementing your skills and expertise, not replacing them.
Project SPARK is your starting point to explore, together, the challenge of adopting new AI technology that could enhance the power of the human connections you create.
Now is the time to embrace the challenge of AI and ignite a path beyond the boundaries of what is possible in the business events industry.
Project SPARK’s AI Education Schedule
Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce
Time: 9.15 – 11.30am HKT
Location: Hong Kong
Speakers: Andy Chun, Regional Director of Technology Innovation, Prudential plc; Veemal Gungadin, Founder & CEO, Gevme
Register: https://www.pcma.org/event/pcmalabapac-hk-the-future-of-work/
Dissecting the Chat GPT/Generative AI Disruption: Use Cases, Concerns, Threats & Opportunities for Event Profs
Time: 1:00-2:15 pm ET
Location: Webinar
Speakers: Matthias Clock, Director of Marketing, Reed Exhibitions; Nick Borelli, Director of Marketing, Zenus; Jen Santos, Senior Technical Program Manager, BW Events Tech; Anh Nguyen, Principal, Spark Event Collective
The explosive adoption of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools brings enormous opportunities and challenges for all industries, events included. Many jobs will be eliminated, many will be made vastly more efficient, and most will evolve in a significant capacity. Much like the pandemic and pivot to virtual events, this disruption will have winners (those who lean in, embrace the change & adapt) & losers (those who choose to ignore it). Join us as we break down the top AI use cases for event profs, address broader shifts and implications for our industry, and explore the surprisingly real possibility (put forth by Elon Musk among many other luminaries) that AI will lead to the extinction of the human race. Yes, you read that right.
Agenda:
• 25 Smart ways event profs can use ChatGPT & other Generative AI tools
• Challenges, concerns & opportunities
• Overview of top platforms
Register: https://www.pcma.org/event/webinar-dissecting-the-chat-gpt-generative-ai-disruption-use-cases-concerns-threats-opportunities-for-event-profs/
Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce
Time: 1.30-4pm SGT
Location: Singapore
Speakers: Laurence Liew, Director for AI Innovation, AI Singapore; Tay Ee Learn, Chief Sector Skills Officer, NTUC LearningHub; Veemal Gungadin, Founder & CEO, Gevme
Register: https://www.pcma.org/event/pcmalabapac-sg-the-future-of-work/
Future of Work: Impact of AI on the Workforce
Time: 9.15-11.30am AEST
Location: Sydney
Speakers: Dr Ben Hamer, Chief Futurist and Head of Future of Work, PwC Australia; Daniel Tjan, Director, Business Innovation, Gevme
Register: https://www.pcma.org/event/pcmalabapac-syd-the-future-of-work/
Basics of LLMs & Generative AI: What #EventProfs
Need to Know
Time: 11:00-11:45 am ET
Location: EduCon
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Ideation, Strategy & Planning
Time: 1:00-1:45 pm ET
Location: EduCon
Dive into the exciting realm of AI and discover its incredible potential to revolutionize the way we ideate, strategize, and plan events. In this session, we’ll explore how generative AI can help us create innovative event concepts, streamline planning processes, and craft strategies that maximize attendee engagement. Through hands-on activities and stimulating discussions, we’ll unlock new ways to leverage AI in event planning and set the stage for truly memorable experiences.
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Event Marketing & Promotion
Time: 2:30-3:15 pm ET
Location: EduCon
Harness the power of AI to take your event marketing and promotion to new heights. This session will delve into how generative AI can help you create personalized marketing campaigns, generate compelling promotional content, and engage your target audience in ways you never thought possible. With real-world case studies and interactive activities, you’ll gain insights into how AI can transform your marketing efforts and elevate your event’s visibility.
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Post-Event Analysis & Follow-Up
Time: 9:00-9:45 am ET
Location: EduCon
Dive into the transformative power of AI in post-event management in this interactive session. Discover how generative AI can seamlessly gather and analyze feedback, summarize key event highlights, craft personalized follow-up communications for attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors, and streamline your post-event PR and marketing. Our hands-on activity will unveil the potential of AI in harnessing event data to inform future planning. This session equips you with the AI tools necessary for creating a robust post-event strategy, ensuring continuous improvement and success in your event journey.
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Learning & Development
Time: 1:00-1:45 pm ET
Location: EduCon
Join us for an inspiring session that uncovers the untapped potential of AI in revolutionizing adult learning experiences. We’ll explore how generative AI can provide each individual with a personal tutor, enabling learners to ask questions, interact with complex documents, and engage with videos as never before. This dynamic and immersive approach to learning empowers attendees to grasp concepts at their own pace, making education more accessible and captivating. Let’s reimagine learning and development together, harnessing the transformative power of AI to unlock new possibilities and foster growth in the event industry and beyond.
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Practical Workshop: Working with AI Tools
Time: 2:30-3:15 pm ET
Location: EduCon
Get ready to roll up your sleeves in this interactive workshop! Here, you’ll witness the power of AI as it transcends the textual realm, breathing life into images, videos, and sounds, thus transforming the landscape of event management. You’ll gain firsthand experience of how generative AI can overcome common event challenges, from enhancing visual aesthetics and captivating soundscapes to creating engaging video content. This session is not just a workshop, it’s an opportunity to unlock your potential and harness the power of multimodal AI tools. Let’s step into the future of event planning and execution together, armed with the confidence and skills you need to create unforgettable experiences.
More info: https://pcmaeducon.org/schedule/
Unlocking the Power of AI for Events
Location: Online
Speakers: Veemal Gungadin, Founder & CEO, Gevme; James Bennett, Director, Creative Technologies, APAC, Project Worldwide, APAC; Florence Chua, Managing Director, PCMA APAC
Watch now: https://www.pcma.org/webinar-key-takeaways-unlocking-the-power-of-ai-for-events/
About PCMA
PCMA, PCMA Foundation, and CEMA educate, inspire, and listen, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose, and commerce come together. We are the world’s largest community for Business Events Strategists, providing senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry. Our mission is to drive social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, IL PCMA has 17 North American Chapters, regional communities in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, and members in 59 countries. The Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), a PCMA subsidiary, advances strategic event marketing and marketing communications for senior-level event marketers and industry professionals.
About Gevme
As a premier event technology provider in the Asia-Pacific region, Gevme offers innovative solutions for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Our comprehensive suite of event management tools powers seamless and customizable event experiences, making event planning efficient, engaging, and profitable. With Gevme, event professionals can streamline the planning process, saving time and resources. Our customizable solutions enable businesses to create interactive and personalized experiences for attendees, fostering memorable and impactful connections between organizations and their audiences. Having successfully orchestrated over 80,000 events globally, the Gevme team pushes the boundaries of event technology, setting new standards for the industry. Find out more about how Gevme can help you transform your events into truly engaging and successful experiences at www.gevme.com.