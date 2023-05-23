Project SPARK

Just like the printing press, the telephone and the internet, artificial intelligence will change the way we work more than we can imagine.

We can fear it. We can ignore it. But we cannot run from it.

We prefer to run towards it.

We believe business events are about creating social and economic transformation. Properly channeled, AI has the potential to empower each of us to accelerate innovation and progress for our audiences, our businesses and our careers. AI in the business events industry is just beginning. But we can’t define its future without you.