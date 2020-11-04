PCMA Refresh Session: The Gift of Gratitude

Join global wellness expert Angela Gaffney for a quick refresh break in your day. The goal of these sessions is to inspire, ignite momentum and provide a quick refresh break to focus on your health, resilience and happiness. The gift of gratitude can ignite health, positivity and healing! You’ll enjoy Angela’s inspiring stories, shared strategies and the positive benefits you’ll feel from our time together.

  • Duration: 00:30:56
  • Date: 11/04/2020
