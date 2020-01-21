PCMA Teams up With Jordan Convention Bureau for Education Initiative

Author: Curt Wagner

PCMA and the Jordan Convention Bureau (JCB) have partnered to provide business events education to business events industry stakeholders in Amman, Jordan.

The new partnership was facilitated by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Building Economic Sustainability through Tourism (BEST) project, which seeks to enable Jordan’s transformation into a globally competitive tourism destination.

The first educational workshop resulting from the new partnership took place Jan. 18-19 at Grand Palace Hotel Amman, bringing together 20-25 industry professionals from the area for sessions designed to share effective strategies to increase competitiveness so they can help attract more regional and international business to the area.

Eduardo Chaillo, CEO of U.S.-based Global Meetings and Tourism Specialists, and Jane Culcheth Beard, a U.K.-based experiential marketing director who is the former head of Strategic Events at HP, led the two-day workshop.

In sessions and through exercises, attendees increased their understanding of the dynamics of the global corporate meetings sector, decision-making processes, and how DMCs, meeting planners, and others can work effectively with the Jordan Convention Bureau to promote the destination.

In 2018, the International Congress and Convention Association’s (ICCA) global rankings named Jordan one of the fastest-growing association meetings destinations in the world. USAID BEST, however, recognized a huge opportunity to capitalize on Jordan’s assets to attract, increase, and retain more corporate business events. The partnership grew out of that need.

“It is extremely valuable for the JCB to collaborate with PCMA on elevating the local sector’s understanding of MICE business, or business events, and global trends,” Amjad Sawalha, destination marketing team leader at USAID BEST, told Convene in an email.

PCMA and the JCB are in talks to bring webinars to JCB members and bring future educational workshops in 2020 and beyond.