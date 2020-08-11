PCMA APAC Team Stengthened

Following on from the appointment of Karen Bolinger, as APAC CEO in April, the PCMA APAC team has seen a new position created and the appointment of a PR agency.

The team will deliver a new program of regionally specific events, curated content and educational and networking opportunities. The team will also seek to drive new business partners.

The new APAC has already delivered a regionally focused PCMA COVID Recovery Dashboard research project, which saw over 500 event planners across 11 countries take-part. The results are now available and will be featured in next month’s newsletter.

Karen Bolinger said: “We believe APAC will lead the world in the post-COVID recovery of the business events industry globally. Our team is skilled and ready to take on the challenge to support all our members, partners and friends with what they need to ensure their long-term success. We look forward to working with you.”