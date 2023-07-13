New Reasons to Meet in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is urban and natural wonders. South Dakota’s biggest city keeps the wow factor going by always adding something new to the mix. Not only can you host your meeting at the state-of-the-art convention center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, but attendees can spend their free time kayaking or biking the Big Sioux River Recreational Trail and Greenway exploring many of the city’s parks along the way. There are new chapters in the Sioux Falls story that can elevate the experience indoor and outdoor.

Every city has its defining spaces, in downtown Sioux Falls, one of them is SculptureWalk, that for the last 20 years has showcased sculptures in the heart of town and beyond. There are 65 new exhibits in this year’s installation.

If it’s summer, Leavitt at the Falls is the place to be. The free 50-concert series fills downtown with music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Expect another addition to the accommodations landscape. The Sanford Sports Complex will have a new hotel on its campus, the Comfort Inn & Suites. The 86-room hotel is convenient to the airport and the convention center.

The anticipation is already building for the Steel District, a $200 million development underway in Downtown Sioux Falls that will include, office space, condos, restaurants, shopping, and more. Office space opens later this year and in 2024, new restaurants will add to the city’s vibrant culinary scene. The Steel District will also be home to the 13-meeting-room, 7-story, Canopy by Hilton mid-2024. The hotel features meeting space for up to 1,200 attendees, onsite restaurants, and views of the Big Sioux River, yet another hotel to dazzle meeting attendees. Late next year or early 2025, keep an eye out for the Jacobson Plaza that will be next door to the Steel District. Highlights of Jacobson Plaza include an ice ribbon for skating during the winter and an all-inclusive playground.

