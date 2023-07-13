Lansing Makes Meeting Planning Easy

When you plan a meeting in Lansing, you’ll have a team of local experts working to make your job easier.

“We are more service-oriented now than we’ve ever been,” says David Buckenberger, CDME, CMP, CTA, senior vice president of business development for the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are focused on being a resource for meeting planners.”

Need help finding the perfect hotel for your group in Michigan’s capital city? No problem—your Greater Lansing CVB sales manager will help distribute your RFP to local hotels and respond directly to you with availability and proposals.

You’ll also find just the right speakers, with the CVB’s Certified Meeting Professionals tapping into the resources of nearby Michigan State University and its roster of experts. The CVB can also provide maps, custom websites, vendor referrals, welcome messages from city officials, recommendations for offsite functions and much more.

Plus, your attendees will experience the Midwest’s famous hospitality with the CVB’s team of onsite Certified Tourism Ambassadors. These friendly volunteers can be on hand at your event to answer questions about the area and help with registration. “They can supplement the existing conference team,” adds Buckenberger.

It all adds up to a destination where it’s easy to do business—not to mention easy to get to. Lansing is in the heart of the Midwest, and within 90 minutes of 90% of Michigan’s population. Lansing’s convenient location often leads to increased attendance.

To learn more about bringing your next meeting to Lansing, visit www.lansing.org/choose-lansing.