News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Disconnect From Work Without Feeling Guilty
You may feel a little rundown after years of being a hard charger. If you keep pushing, you run the risk of burning out. There is a balanced solution, though, suggests Forbes. You can slowly disconnect and unplug from your hectic schedule, while still being viewed as a top performer.
Are These Outdated Habits Taking a Toll on Your Productivity?
The massive shift to remote and hybrid work was seen as a revolution, but two years later, not much has really changed in how most people collaborate day-to-day. Despite having access to powerful tools, says Entrepreneur, large swaths of the workforce are stuck in outdated habits, leading to inefficiencies and frustration.
Three Steps to Increase Your Chance of Getting a Raise
Here’s where many people get tripped up when it comes to salary conversations: They go to their boss with a list of accomplishments and say something like, “I believe I should be compensated more. Look at everything I’m doing.” The problem is many supervisors will look at that list and think that’s simply what productive employee performance looks like. Lifehacker shares what else you need to make a compelling case for a raise.
6 Science-Backed Ways to Improve Your Well-Being at Work
Employee well-being is an organizational issue, not just an individual one. Many factors influence it, including your workload and flexibility, your manager, and the culture within your team. But while you may not have the ability to change your organization or your boss, there are some simple, science-backed things you can do consistently to improve your emotional fitness and well-being. Harvard Business Review offers six, including practicing active rest outside of work.