New Developments Abound in New Orleans

New Orleans’ improvements to its hotels and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center make the destination a must-see more than ever before.

Author: Casey Gale

New Orleans is “Built to Host,” and the New Orleans & Company experts serve as event organizers’ go-to source for all things New Orleans. The services, sales, marketing, and attendance-building professionals work together to create a seamless experience for planners and attendees.

Global and local hospitality brands continue to invest in New Orleans as a premier destination. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the new billion-dollar, state-of-the-art airport terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The 950,000-square-foot airport has three concourses, 18 airlines, 35 gates, and more than 150 daily departures, making flying in and out of New Orleans simple and efficient.

In 2021, hotels like the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, the Virgin Hotel New Orleans, and the Kimpton Fontenot Hotel opened to further invigorate the city’s hospitality industry. Caesars Entertainment is investing $325 million to renovate and rebrand Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, with additional plans for a 340-room hotel tower by 2024. The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is undergoing its own transformation — the Center has embarked on a $557-million improvement plan, including renovations to 140 meeting rooms and a makeover of its exterior. Part of the improvement plan is the Pedestrian Park at NOENMCC, which will stretch 7.5 acres along Convention Center Boulevard, featuring interactive water elements, live event spaces, public art installations, and shaded gathering places. This park will also provide access to a multi-modal transportation hub and a safe pathway for meeting attendees, facility staff, and residents to move up and down the Boulevard, and is a must-see for attendees.

Casey Gale is managing editor at Convene.