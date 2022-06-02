New Orleans Is Built to Host EduCon 2022

Author: Casey Gale

This year marks a period of strong growth for the New Orleans and New Orleans & Company, and the momentum will only continue. As the city kicks off PCMA EduCon 2022 June 5-8 at the Hyatt Regency, attendees can experience the many ways in which it is Built to Host.

New Orleans’ distinctive culture and community, paired with teams of experienced hospitality experts, allow the city to welcome visitors with a mix of hometown friendliness and a tradition of professionalism when executing large-scale meetings and events. The event host hotel Hyatt Regency’s food and beverage offerings are the perfect example of authentic NOLA culture blended with the ideal meeting experience: The hotel’s catering professionals bring a balance of New Orleans’ culinary traditions and flexible themes to custom-fit any meeting. The history of New Orleans combined with the hotel’s contemporary and versatile meeting spaces to create an experience-rich environment where attendees can collaborate and connect face-to-face.

Explore New Orleans

New Orleans’ compact geographic footprint makes it a breeze to navigate the city whether exploring on foot, by bike, or on a streetcar — just like a local. While in town, attendees can easily access the city’s many venues that foster conversation and team building — several are located within a two-mile radius of the city’s renowned restaurants and attractions. Two of those attractions already on the agenda are the Vintage Rock Club, a throwback club and video music experience that brings patrons’ old favorites to the big screen, where the PCMA Foundation Give Back Bash will be held June 6. Additionally, Club XLIV, a private lounge named to honor Super Bowl XLIV champions, the New Orleans Saints, which will host a networking reception on June 7.

No matter how guests explore New Orleans while at EduCon, New Orleans & Company’s goal is to deliver unique and authentic experiences that inspire guests to return home invigorated and empowered.