News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Go Back to the Office Without These 3 Things
For most people at the outset of their careers, personal development and enrichment are deeply important. This desire to speak openly with teammates and develop in-person work relationships is in fact one thing Gen Z wants. Fast Company offers a few other workplace ingredients young employees would like to see, including flexibility and a positive work culture.
Resisting the Pressure to Overwork
Few of us want to overwork. Even when our jobs feel meaningful, we’d prefer to work to live, not live to work. We benefit from also devoting time to other interests and hobbies, family and friends, leisure, and learning not related to our professions. Still, it’s easy to get sucked (or suckered) into working too hard. To avoid this, you’ll need well-articulated strategies, says Harvard Business Review. Try these.
Some People Can’t Wait to Dress for Work Again
Omnipresent sweatpants and spandex marked the early stages of quarantine, but many workers returning to the office now, according to The Wall Street Journal, can’t wait to say good riddance and dress up like old times for work again.
7 LinkedIn Blunders to Avoid
Lately, many people have finally realized that there are beneficial returns for creating a profile and using LinkedIn to network, job hunt, or find new clients. Unfortunately, figuring out how to maximize your visibility on LinkedIn is no easy trick. Forbes outlines seven mistakes you want to avoid — or correct if you are guilty of making them — including an ineffective headline and an incomplete profile.