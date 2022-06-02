News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Resisting the Pressure to Overwork

Few of us want to overwork. Even when our jobs feel meaningful, we’d prefer to work to live, not live to work. We benefit from also devoting time to other interests and hobbies, family and friends, leisure, and learning not related to our professions. Still, it’s easy to get sucked (or suckered) into working too hard. To avoid this, you’ll need well-articulated strategies, says Harvard Business Review. Try these.