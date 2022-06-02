People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Joele Brew Hatton

The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau has named Joele Brew Hatton as director of national accounts. Hatton has more than 15 years of experience in hospitality, most recently serving as associate director of sales for the Omni Dallas Hotel. In her new role, Hatton will support the sales efforts and operations of the Arlington CVB sales team.

Kaaren Hamilton

Kaaren Hamilton has been promoted to vice president of global sales at Sonesta International Hotels. Hamilton has 30 years of hospitality experience and joined Sonesta in connection with the RLH Corporation acquisition. She previously served as vice president of global sales, franchise, and development at RLH.

Maxine McIntyre

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) Maxine McIntyre has been named Venue Professional of the Year at the Venue Management Association’s Venue Industry Awards for her role in delivering COVID-safe events throughout the pandemic. McIntyre was responsible for developing the MCEC VenueSafe Plan, which is designed to operate a safe environment with scalable control measures to ensure employees, visitors, customers, and contractors remain safe and healthy.