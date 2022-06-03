Two Tips to Help You Get the Most Out of EduCon

Whether you are experiencing PCMA EduCon 2022 in person in New Orleans or digitally, the JUNO Live app will help you navigate the event, and using your Experience Profile tool will help you find the engagements that mean the most to you.

Author: Convene Editors

You’ve made it to New Orleans for PCMA EduCon 2022 at the Hyatt Regency, or you’ve registered to participate digitally. In either case, have you completed two important tasks to help make your experience everything you want it to be? If you haven’t, take a little time this morning to fill out your Experience Profile and to download the JUNO Live app, where you’ll find everything you need for a fulfilling EduCon. Here’s our brief tutorial to help you take these important steps in your EduCon journey.

The Mobile App

Using the JUNO Live app, you can connect with peers, learn where sessions and activations are taking place, have great discussions, and build your schedule — all in one place. You’ll find everything EduCon within the JUNO Live app. Get the mobile app for Android devices (phones and tablets) in the Google Play Store, and Apple iOS devices (iPhones and iPads) in the App Store.

Once you download the app, log in by clicking the Magic Link from the email, “Your EC22 Experience Login,” or request a new Magic Link by clicking the circular image in the upper right-hand corner of the page on the web browser version of the JUNO platform. Once there, click the “my information” link to request a new Magic Link.

Your Experience Profile

Looking to customize your EduCon experience? Take the Experience Profile Quiz to help you find the sessions and other engagements that will be the most meaningful for you. Experience Profiles from Storycraft Lab is an empathy tool that helps event strategists — and attendees — design more personalized experiences. After taking the quiz, you will be identified as one or more of six archetypes — adaptor, creator, explorer, harmonizer, seeker, and thinker.

“This gives you a place to begin navigating the schedule and find what you need according to your type,” Storycraft Lab’s Naomi Clare said during a recent PCMA webinar about EduCon. “Attendees really get to co-create their experience.”

But don’t forget — after you’ve discovered which Experience Profile you are, click your image in the upper right-hand corner of the page in the JUNO Live app or the JUNO platform online. Click the “my information” link and add your Experience Profile where prompted. (Actually, fill out the entire personal profile to get the most from the event.) As you decide your session schedule, you will see which sessions match your Experience Profile the most.