What Happened at EduCon 2022 — Day Two

Here are some photos from Monday’s events at PCMA EduCon 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Find more photos at the PCMA Facebook photo page.

Dr Brice Miller

Local jazz musician, educator, and scholar Dr. Brice Miller performs before Monday's Main Stage presentation.

singers One A-Chord with Betty Winn

The group One A-Chord, led by Betty Winn, performs at the Monday networking breakfast at EduCon before leading a Second Line procession to the Main Stage.

One A-Chord

The group One A-Chord leads a Second Line procession of attendees to the Main Stage session.

attendees cheering

Attendees cheer the performance by One A-Chord.

One A-Chord

The group One A-Chord performs on stage before the Main Stage session.

Ryan Leak

Author and speaker Ryan Leak gives Monday's Main Stage keynote, encouraging EduCon attendees to try new things and take risks.

volunteers pack evacuation kits

EduCon attendees pack evacuation and preparation family care kits to be distributed to low-income families as part of the Hospitality Helping Hands activation.

hurrican evacuation kits

Hospitality Helping Hands volunteers filled 750 hurricane evacuation and preparation family care kits that will be distributed by HandsOn New Orleans, a nonprofit that organizes grassroots community service projects to benefit New Orleans residents.

attendees entering session

Attendees return to a session after a false fire alarm force their evacuation from the meeting room.

runners

Participants got up early for the 5K Fun Run.

psychics

Psychics offers readings at the Visit Los Angeles activation in the Hub.

spark wall

An attendee posts a note on the Spark Wall.

 

 

June 6, 2022