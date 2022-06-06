What Happened at EduCon 2022 — Day Two
Here are some photos from Monday’s events at PCMA EduCon 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Find more photos at the PCMA Facebook photo page.
Local jazz musician, educator, and scholar Dr. Brice Miller performs before Monday's Main Stage presentation.
The group One A-Chord, led by Betty Winn, performs at the Monday networking breakfast at EduCon before leading a Second Line procession to the Main Stage.
The group One A-Chord leads a Second Line procession of attendees to the Main Stage session.
Attendees cheer the performance by One A-Chord.
The group One A-Chord performs on stage before the Main Stage session.
Author and speaker Ryan Leak gives Monday's Main Stage keynote, encouraging EduCon attendees to try new things and take risks.
EduCon attendees pack evacuation and preparation family care kits to be distributed to low-income families as part of the Hospitality Helping Hands activation.
Hospitality Helping Hands volunteers filled 750 hurricane evacuation and preparation family care kits that will be distributed by HandsOn New Orleans, a nonprofit that organizes grassroots community service projects to benefit New Orleans residents.
Attendees return to a session after a false fire alarm force their evacuation from the meeting room.
Participants got up early for the 5K Fun Run.
Psychics offers readings at the Visit Los Angeles activation in the Hub.
An attendee posts a note on the Spark Wall.
