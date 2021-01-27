When it comes to meetings, OKC offers the whole package

With nearly 19,000 rooms city-wide and 20 downtown hotels within walking distance of the all-new Oklahoma City Convention Center and the Bricktown Entertainment District, Oklahoma City offers the whole package for meetings and conventions without all the hassle.

From a new state-of-the-art convention center complex, a headquarter hotel, a downtown park and a modern streetcar system to a booming culinary and arts scene, there’s a lot to be discovered in the Modern Frontier, the citywide campaign and tagline that is a contemporary nod to OKC’s heritage while also looking ahead as the city defines its future.

Launched by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (OKC CVB), the Modern Frontier embodies Oklahoma City and speaks to more than just its story as a tourism destination.

Still, Oklahoma City is driven by its uniqueness. Far from naive to its competitors—as a matter of fact, there’s a lot of respect for the likes of Fort Worth, Louisville, Albuquerque, Kansas City and Omaha—Oklahoma City knows that meeting planners are drawn to its newness.

Its hospitality industry has developed and evolved greatly due to its Metropolitan Area Projects (MAPS) program that brought several quality-of-life projects and unique attractions to the city, including Scissortail Park, Riversport, First Americans Museum, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City Memorial & Museum, Oklahoma City Convention Center, and so much more.

It’s hardly a secret anymore; word has gotten out that Oklahoma City is truly vibrant, energetic, and welcoming—having grown over the last 20 years while continuing to make a name for itself on a national level.

No doubt, there’s a lot to see in OKC. To learn more about innovative safety protocols, planning resources and the attendee experience, visit MeetInOKC.com