Beautiful Beaches Meet World-Class Facilities in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is well known for its wide, sandy oceanfront, nicknamed the World’s Most Famous Beach since the 1920s. Yet planners may not realize the city’s state-of-the-art convention center is just 400 steps from those famous sands—and it’s open for business.

The Ocean Center Daytona Beach boasts more than 200,000 square feet of flexible, sweeping, sunlit spaces. With a 9,300-seat arena, 93,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall, a ballroom that can seat over 800 banquet-style and 32,000 square feet of meeting space, it’s the perfect venue for intimate groups, large conventions and everything in between.

Dedicated and experienced event professionals—including an award-winning catering team—stand ready to make each event a success, no matter the size. What’s more, the Ocean Center’s spacious layout makes social distancing easy, giving it an advantage over smaller facilities.

Then there’s the enviable location. Not only is the Ocean Center Daytona Beach just steps from the ocean—including the city’s historic beachfront bandshell, an iconic amphitheater built in 1937—it’s surrounded by group-friendly hotels, dining, shopping and entertainment. The Ocean Center is just 10 minutes from Daytona International Airport, and easily accessible from both Orlando airports.

And Daytona’s attractions continue to grow. New additions to the area include the $150 million One Daytona shopping and restaurant complex, Tanger Outlet Mall, the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and waterfront dining at the Landshark Bar & Grill Restaurant.

Visitors who’ve been cooped up during the lockdown will enjoy the freedom to discover all the area has to offer, from surfing, fishing, parasailing and biking, to touring the world-famous Daytona International Speedway, just 15 minutes from the Ocean Center.

The new year brings new possibilities—and Daytona Beach is welcoming visitors ready for new experiences. To learn more about the world-class offerings at the Ocean Center, visit www.oceancenter.com or call 1-800-858-6444.