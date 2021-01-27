Visit Wichita Safely, and with Confidence

With so much uncertainty even in this new year, Visit Wichita is excited to provide planners with peace of mind with their Flexibility Promise, which gives planners confidence in the planning process.

When hosting a meeting in Wichita, the Heart of the Country, meeting planners can rest easy, knowing that Wichita’s Flexibility Promise comes with a no cancellation penalty, zero food and beverage minimums and no attrition.

Plus, with safety protocols like social distancing and enhanced sanitation in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, group planners can feel comfortable, knowing that their safety is Priority No. 1.

With the safety box checked, outdoor lovers can add the Arkansas River, which is a two-mile walk that leads to five different museums, to the top of their list.

Visitors can also visit Botanica Wichita, the Wichita Art Museum, the Mid-America All-Indian Center, the Old Cowtown Museum and Exploration Place. And, just down the road is Old Town, Delano, the Sedgwick County Zoo, Tanganyika Wildlife Park and much more.

Wichitans love to show off their city — and nothing brings them more joy than sharing that love with visitors.

As home to nearly a dozen unique breweries, each with its own unique experience, remember that Wichita also has speakeasies, comedy clubs, open-air bars, live music and public art to take advantage of.

With strong safety protocols in place, travelers should feel good about visiting.

For more information — and to book your next meeting — Visit Wichita at www.visitwichita.com.