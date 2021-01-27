The Palm Beaches is Distinct

The Palm Beaches has always offered meeting planners the best way to meet in Florida – a distinct combination of renowned hotels, resorts and meeting venues; access to thought leaders and innovative companies across a variety of industries; and breathtaking natural beauty – including 47 miles of Atlantic Beaches and 39 unique cities and towns, providing for diversity of choices without the density of more congested cities.

Within two vibrant and walkable meeting districts, attendees can experience Florida’s Cultural Capital® with access to over 200 cultural institutions and 3200 restaurants, all within cities that also offer inspiring outdoor spaces.

Discover The Palm Beaches’ (DTPB) award-winning Group Sales and Destination Services teams that have re-engineered programs and tools to support clients’ evolving needs and help keep costs low. Meeting planners and attendees will receive the support and attention of The Palm Beaches’ community, no matter the size of an event.

Expect a team that leads a community-wide effort to provide a hands-on, partnership approach to provide unique and customized services, with the help of our partners, for hybrid, virtual and in-person events.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Palm Beaches’ commitment to the health, safety and wellness of its visitors has been strengthened through the community approach to pursuing GBAC STARTM Facility Accreditations at hotels, venues, and attractions, and was one of the first destinations in the United States to support a destination-wide accreditation.

When it comes to hosting hybrid and virtual events, DTPB’s sales and services teams leverage their sister agencies – including the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission – to offer the most cutting-edge technological support, and Destination Champions program, which is comprised of nationally acclaimed guest speakers and volunteers – all of whom are conveniently based in the destination.

The personalized local touches we offer in The Palm Beaches will make your meeting as distinct as the destination. Discover The Palm Beaches by visiting us online at www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings.