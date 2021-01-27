Robust Life Science Industry Gives Indy New Life

The city of Indianapolis is known for so much more than being home to big Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports clubs, four university campuses, several museums—including the world’s largest children’s museum—and not to mention for hosting the world’s largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500.

And while Indianapolis offers evening strolls on the Canal Walk after a waterside dinner and sightseeing downtown, a deeper look will also reveal something else special about the city that’s within a day’s drive of half the US population: Indy’s robust life sciences industry is second to none, not to mention a great destination to host a life sciences meeting.

Indy brings a treasure trove of things that make it unique, and Indy is on the rise; its 600-room Hilton Signia (slated to open in 2025) is proof that it’s making enhancements for business travelers.

Its new innovation district, 16 Tech, offers promise. Just two miles northwest of downtown, 16 Tech—which brings together entrepreneurs, academics, startups, corporations and creatives in a single place—is designed to spark the exchange of ideas that lead to innovation.

With an eye for the future, 16 Tech is projected to be home to $500 million in investment; 50 acres of mixed-use community space; 15 acres of greenspace; 3 miles of trails; more than 750 housing units; and 3 million square feet of development including office, lab, retail, and residential.

It’s more than enough reason for business travelers to book a life sciences meeting in Indy.

