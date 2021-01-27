Fly to Tampa Bay Safely, and With Confidence

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in billions in cumulative losses for the U.S. travel economy, and while cities across the country have meeting restrictions and limits, the city of Tampa Bay understands that the last thing travelers need to stress is safety while traveling.

Tampa International Airport, in partnership with BayCare Health System, recently announced the launch of the country’s first airport testing pilot that will offer two types of FDA-approved COVID-19 tests for all departing and arriving passengers.

TPA ranked No. 2 among large airports in North America (by J.D. Power’s 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study), jumping up a spot from 2019 and continuing its streak of top-five finishes.

This string of excellence isn’t new, and the pandemic has only strengthened its collective desire to prioritize its most prized resource: people.

If getting here is the hard part, the red carpet approach will ease that headache — as Tampa Bay is welcoming meetings back with expansions, upgrades and new safety and cleaning protocols. From thermal screenings upon entry, physical distancing room sets, hand sanitizing stations, frequent touch point cleaning, and new food and beverage service protocols, the Tampa Convention Center is more prepared than ever to host visitors safely, and responsibly.

In addition, Tampa Bay hotels are creating a new standard of clean — from mobile check in, enhanced hospital-grade cleaning protocols, and personal protective equipment for staff.

The ongoing pandemic has piled on an additional layer of worry that is undeniable. The overarching message from Tampa Bay to planners and travelers is simple: your safety is important to us.

