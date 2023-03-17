Meeting Planner FAQ About No Portland Sales Tax

As planners, making the most of your budget is always top of mind, no matter the size of your event. Why not choose a host city where you can save on costs without having to lift a finger?

Portland, Oregon, is known for many things, including its beer, its coffee, and its eclectic arts and culture scene. But besides being full of interesting things for attendees to enjoy, there’s one aspect of the city that should put it at the top of any planners list: No sales tax.

Because of a statewide law, you don’t have to pay any sales tax on anything in Portland. That means you can save as much as 10% by simply meeting here. From food and beverage costs to vendor fees to AV equipment and venue rentals, those savings can really stack up. With more room in your budget, you can book more entertainment, incorporate additional local vendors or take your attendees off-site for a fun team-building activity. The best part? These savings are automatic on everything.

But it’s not just event planners who benefit from no sales tax. Each attendee’s expense budget will go further here as well, making it an even more appealing trip for them to make.

Looking to save even more money? Travel Portland can help eligible groups apply for a Visitor’s Development Fund grant, which is designed to help offset convention costs so more planners can bring their meetings to the celebrated city.

Ready to save big on your next event? Come see why planners—and attendees—love meeting in Portland.