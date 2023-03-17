A joyous celebration of industry restart in Hong Kong at the PCMA APAC Mix & Mingle
The PCMA APAC Mix & Mingle event brought together the PCMA community in Hong Kong to celebrate the industry’s exciting restart.
March 1, 2023, marked the first day of mask-free events in Hong Kong. It is a momentous occasion that we celebrated together engaging and networking with the community as a joyous occasion that brought hope and excitement for the future. Come and relive the session with us by viewing the video below:
A Song of Celebration
The evening ended with with a fantastic performance by Song Division. They captured the thoughts and emotions of the attendees and created a catchy song with a funky tune that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the session. The song goes:
“Down with PCMA, Together is the only way; Ignite the industry, Moving forward today. Down with PCMA, Maskless all the way; For Hong Kong…. The world’s meeting place.”
With a hopeful kickstart, we look forward to witnessing the vibrant events that our Hong Kong community will create.
