A joyous celebration of industry restart in Hong Kong at the PCMA APAC Mix & Mingle


The PCMA APAC Mix & Mingle event brought together the PCMA community in Hong Kong to celebrate the industry’s exciting restart.

March 1, 2023, marked the first day of mask-free events in Hong Kong. It is a momentous occasion that we celebrated together engaging and networking with the community as a joyous occasion that brought hope and excitement for the future. Come and relive the session with us by viewing the video below:

A Song of Celebration

The evening ended with with a fantastic performance by Song Division. They captured the thoughts and emotions of the attendees and created a catchy song with a funky tune that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the session. The song goes:

“Down with PCMA, Together is the only way;
Ignite the industry, Moving forward today.
Down with PCMA, Maskless all the way;
For Hong Kong…. The world’s meeting place.”

With a hopeful kickstart, we look forward to witnessing the vibrant events that our Hong Kong community will create.

March 17, 2023

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA