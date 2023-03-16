News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Can a Broken-up Workday Increase Worker Creativity and Productivity?
A new workday centered in mental wellness is showing promise for worker capacity and creative output. Wunderman Thompson lays out the strategy of micro-breaks and how you can implement them throughout your day.
How to Train Your Brain to Get Over Perfectionism
It’s good to work hard on projects. But you may be wasting time, suggests Fast Company, focusing on tiny details that could better be spent on tackling something new.
Ways to Log Off
Sick of spending all your time staring at your devices? In search of ways to cut down on aimless time online, experts share with MIT Technology Review how to forge a healthier, happier relationship with your devices and the internet. Here’s how to strike a healthier balance.
Our TikTok Feeds Are Disintegrating the Structure of Our Workforce
The path to a cohesive workplace? Stop scrolling through #careertok, suggests Forbes.