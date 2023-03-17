New spaces, new opportunities. Meet in Arizona.

Out with the old, in with the Grand Canyon State. Arizona’s abundant sunshine is surpassed only by its vast, wide-open spaces—making it an ever-changing wonderland for gatherings. Elevate your next meeting by adding these new and/or newly upgraded destinations to your itinerary.

What’s New in PHOENIX

The recently renovated Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, conveniently located in the heart of downtown, is Arizona’s largest hotel and the flagship location for Sheraton’s worldwide transformation of its guest experience. It offers 110,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, ideal for elevated working, gathering, and relaxing.

For more of a resort destination vibe, the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa just completed an $80 million makeover, elevating their already incredible five-star experience that includes five pools, a lazy river, luxury cabana cottages, two championship golf courses, and more.

Pro tip: For getting around certain parts of the city, you can “hail the future” with a Waymo fully autonomous (a.k.a. driverless) ride in an all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicle.

What’s new in TUCSON

The Eddy Hotel is one of Tucson’s newest boutique getaways, offering 3,000 square feet of meeting space in the beautiful Catalina Foothills.

For a more city-centric location, the brand new Leo Kent hotel is just minutes away from the Tucson Convention Center and offers the acclaimed cuisine that Tucson, a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, is known for at the hotel’s St. Cruz restaurant.

And wine lovers will want to take a quick day trip to the newly-added tasting room at Los Milics Vineyards in nearby Elgin, which is part of the Arizona Wine Trail. Here, the wine-tasting experience is enhanced by stunning architecture and a state-of-the-art tasting room and restaurant accented by views of the vineyard and rugged Mustang Mountains.

What’s new in SEDONA

Even for a nature-focused destination like Sedona, this is unique: Ambiente is a “landscape hotel” that is the first of its kind in North America. Built to respect the land and its surrounding creatures, the property and is made even more magical with cubed-shaped, glass-encased atrium guest rooms and 360-degree panoramic views from the private rooftop decks. This “adults only” hotel also boasts dining at Forty1, featuring natural organic ingredients sourced from the local Verde Valley.

And when the long workday is complete, we encourage travelers to escape to the recently renovated Mii Amo Spa at Boynton Canyon to unwind with some “slow well-being.” New additions include a fitness studio, a consultation wing for private sessions, and extended spa treatment sessions.

Ready to start planning your next incredible meeting? Get started at ArizonaMeetings.com.