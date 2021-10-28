Meet Walkable Spokane: Relax and Unwind With Your Next Business Event

Imagine the ideal business event location in Washington State, and your mind might jump to big, rainy Seattle. But just over the Cascades, on the eastern side of the state, warm, sunny Spokane offers just as much—if not more. With five major convention facilities, 7,855 hotel rooms and 30+ unique meeting venues, this second-largest city in the state has everything planners could need to put on a memorable event, along with a blend of natural and urban elements presenting one of the most beautiful downtowns in the Pacific Northwest.

The city’s 300,000 square-foot convention center sits right on the banks of the roaring Spokane River, so attendees can walk straight from their meetings to go for a nature walk, make a stop at the nearby whiskey bar, and much more. The best part is, with locally-owned, high-end hotels and a mix of natural and urban attractions nearby, they never have to think about renting a car. Perfect for a pre- or post-event vacation!

Popular Spokane attractions include an inventive food scene, craft breweries, wineries, cideries, hip cocktail bars, and an incredible arts and music scene. Imagine all of that packed into an historic downtown that once served as a western boomtown, a vital railroad hub, and an attractive cultural destination—not to mention the smallest city ever to host a world’s fair.

Visit Spokane’s convention services team is on hand to help event planners and attendees plan tours and site visits, find one-of-a-kind venues and create lists of innovative activities, dining options, marketing materials, tech resources and more to make your event a success.

So why not choose Spokane for your next gathering? Let us know how our specialists can help you with planning. Sign by Dec. 31 for a $5,000 bonus and free convention center rental. For more information, visit https://www.visitspokane.com/