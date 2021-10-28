Indiana Convention Center Wins Two Prestigious Awards

Accolades continue for the Indiana Convention Center thanks to more than $7 million recent health and safety enhancements. Exhibitor Magazine, for the second year in a row, named the Indiana Convention Center one of the best convention centers in 2021 in North America for trade shows and events.

To be in this elite class, convention centers’ facilities and functionality had to stand out. Location and the availability of quality accommodations factored into the survey results from event planners, show organizers, and exhibit managers who had recently hosted or exhibited at events with each facility, and a panel of corporate exhibit managers. Service and execution by convention staff was part of the criteria, as were expansions and upgrades. Other key considerations included awards and industry participation.

Secondly, the Indiana Convention earned the coveted 2021 Clean Air Award from the National Air Filtration Association. This award is given to building owners and managers who take steps to significantly improve the quality of their indoor air by increasing the level or efficiency of their HVAC air filtration system in 10 specific categories.

With the recent seals of approval for the Indiana Convention Center there are new reasons to consider it for your next meeting. Go to VisitIndy.com for more information. Contact us today to explore how Indy can help plan a successful meeting.