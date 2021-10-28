Host Meetings With a View in Long Beach

Imagine a sky of swirling pinks and yellows hovering overhead as your attendees raise a glass to connections made, both old and new. Or breakout sessions that look out onto the glistening blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, or the bright, cloudless sky peeking behind towering palm trees. In Long Beach, these iconic views are seemingly everywhere. The colorful sunsets and expansive ocean vistas have long been a source of inspiration for the artists and innovators drawn to California’s storied southern coast. When you meet in Long Beach, not only will you have an amazing setting already built in, your attendees are also bound to find a little inspiration of their own. Take advantage of the natural beauty that surrounds this vibrant waterfront city at the indoor-outdoor venues that make the most of it. Here are just a few:

Top of the Lot

Framed by a dazzling 360-degree view of downtown Long Beach’s electrifying city lights and the beach in the distance, Top of the Lot at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center is a blank canvas that’s high on both function and style—not to mention elevation. From beach-themed rooftop parties to open-air social events, the team at the Center can easily bring your vision to life with fully customizable layouts and stylish furnishings available at no extra charge.

Rainbow Bridge

Invite your attendees to gather for an unforgettable evening beneath thousands of twinkling LED lights, customized for your event. Shaped to mimic the rise and fall of a breaking wave, the Rainbow Bridge is a fully immersive, state-of-the-art pedestrian bridge that doubles as a truly one-of-a-kind event space that elegantly links the Pine Avenue Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center entrance to the Performing Arts Center theaters, Seaside Meeting Rooms, and Long Beach Arena.

Terrace Theater and Plaza

With its glowing geometric installations, comfortable modular seating, outdoor fire pits and a breathtaking centerpiece of programmable dancing fountains, the Terrace Plaza captures all the retro-chic energy of the adjacent Terrace Theater while expanding on the fun. Here you can easily create spaces for your guests to engage in some friendly competition on luminescent ping pong tables, or spark conversations with dedicated lounge-style seating, all beneath a beautiful California sky. And if you do want to take it indoors, the lobby’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning, uninterrupted views of downtown that are hard to beat.

Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach

For more intimate gatherings, Top Sail Rooftop Bar and Lounge at the newly renovated Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach is as chic as it gets. Your guests can look out onto panoramic views of Rainbow Harbor and the famed Queen Mary from the poolside cabanas or cozy armchairs. Home to the only rooftop pool in Long Beach with 360-degree views, Top Sail’s atmosphere exudes quintessential laid-back California cool.

Aquarium of the Pacific

If you’re looking to immerse your group in the wonder and beauty of the nearby ocean, pay a visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific. The rooftop Veranda boasts impressive views overlooking Shoreline Village, the lighthouse and Rainbow Harbor, and is the perfect open-air venue for corporate picnics and group events. An added perk? When you host an event on the Veranda, your guests can also enjoy all-day access to the Aquarium itself.

In Long Beach, the views are just the beginning. Start planning your next unforgettable event today.