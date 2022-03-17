Meet Philadelphia, Where Science is in Our DNA

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau helps event specialists tap into Philadelphia’s extensive medical, life sciences and nursing communities through PHL Life Sciences, the first and only division of its kind in the U.S.

Philadelphia is undergoing an unprecedented development boom, driven by the city’s tech, educational and medical institutions, and a flourishing life science sector. From later-stage companies like Biomeme, who built technology to rapidly identify COVID-19, to early-stage startups like Katika, an online marketplace that provides a central location for customers to discover Black-owned services, there is no shortage of ideas being brought to life in our region.

Investor enthusiasm has been increasing rapidly due to breakthroughs and progress in the cell and gene therapy, gene editing, and connected health spaces. Amicus Therapeutics has opened a 75,000-square-foot Global Research and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence. Penn Medicine is leading the world in immunotherapy research with the first gene therapy approved by the FDA, CAR-T Cell Therapy.

Philadelphia’s community of innovation and academic excellence has attracted scholars, researchers, professionals, and entrepreneurs, providing a wealth of industry leaders and experts to enlist as speakers or panelists at your next meeting or event. PHL Life Sciences can provide access and connections to this substantial network.

Event specialists can also extend the attendee experience by hosting an offsite event at unique venues like the Mütter Museum, containing a collection of more than 25,000 medical “curiosities,” or The Franklin Institute, one of the top science attractions in Philadelphia and most visited museums in Pennsylvania.

A city steeped in science history with a commitment to the future of science and innovation, Philadelphia was named as one of Brookings Institution’s top Knowledge Capitals in the U.S. and Europe. The city exudes a vibrant character and energy, creating an ideal location for your next meeting. Start planning to host your next event in Philadelphia at www.DiscoverPHL.com/meet.