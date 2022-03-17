News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Prepare for Job Interviews in the Metaverse
Even in a virtual environment, communicating your experience, qualifications, and skillset clearly and presenting yourself articulately will continue to be paramount, says Fast Company.
Hybrid Equity Is the Latest Management Challenge
Research shows that executives’ single greatest concern regarding flexible work is the potential for inequalities to rise between remote and in-office employees, reports WorkLife. One way to prevent that is to be clear about expectations and outcomes, regardless of where they work — and it’s also about trust.
How to Use the Two-Week Rule to Become Remarkably Successful (and Optimize Your Bucket List)
After all: You can do anything — you can make any change, or embrace any new routine — for two weeks. (If you can’t, then you’ve clearly chosen a goal that doesn’t mean enough to you.) Inc. has insights into how to make the two-week rule work for you.
Americans Are Stuck in Unhealthy Pandemic Habits. Here’s How to Reboot.
After two years of pandemic life, coping strategies have become stubborn, unhealthy habits, writes Allison Aubrey for NPR. But there are positive steps we can take to reset a healthy lifestyle, including making appointments with yourself and setting bite-sized goals.