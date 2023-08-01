Mary Pat Cornett | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

The greatest contributor to my professional growth and success is my network. I found my people in PCMA. Being part of this community of super smart, creative, event designers and suppliers ready to provide information and assistance is priceless. I can’t imagine where I’d be without all of you!

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

Get involved with PCMA. Learn. Meet people. Get your CMP. Provide value to your employer. Those five steps are totally intertwined. Once in motion they fuel each other. That’s how you secure your position as a key player in the events industry. It all starts when you join PCMA.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I had a mentor who encouraged me to not only join PCMA, but to get active. I joined PCMA, signed up for the Capital Chapter newsletter committee, and attended my first Annual Meeting (pre-Convening Leaders’ re-brand) in San Antonio. I still have my new member plaque!

What do you like to do in your free time?

Now that I live at the beach, that’s my happy place… I love being on the beach and exploring my new hometown. I am also new to pickleball and it’s as fun as they say! Who wants to play in San Diego??