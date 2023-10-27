Mary Cline | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

The education offered at annual events like Convening Leaders and EduCon provide me with multiple opportunities to expand my thinking processes. I always return to my “day job” with new inspirations to share with others on my team to keep us fresh and current. The business connections I have made, both locally and nationally, have driven countless referrals and connections over the years.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

I believe in a life of ongoing learning and new connections – both of which PCMA seamlessly facilitates. If you want to feel like you have an army of professional, community, business, and purpose-driven support behind you – then you should join PCMA.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I attended a variety of different industry association events as a non-member over the earlier years in my career. I chose to join PCMA due to the strong sense of professional community.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Eat! Play chess with my son, gardening, swimming, birdwatching, reading, road trips and making paper flowers!