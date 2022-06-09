Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando Resort Is a Planner’s Paradise

The Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando, comprising Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Loews Royal Pacific Resort, has been created with groups in mind. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort connects to Loews Royal Pacific Resort to offer a total of 2,000 rooms and 247,000 square feet of meeting space. Meeting attendees can spread out across both hotels’ sizable ballrooms, a collection of meeting and breakout rooms, as well as uniquely themed outdoor event spaces all while enjoying the comfort and convenience of staying at one or both of the attached hotels. Here is a closer look at what the properties have to offer.
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
The Caribbean-themed 1,000-room Loews Sapphire Falls Resort has a lush, tropical feel that extends to its 115,000 square feet of meeting space, featuring traditional island styling with modern touches. The resort, as well as the adjoining Loews Royal Pacific Resort, offers complimentary Wi-Fi in guest rooms and public areas, a full-service business center, full-service concierge, self-parking (additional fee), complimentary access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, and car rental services on site. Between sessions, guests will enjoy the property’s waterfalls and the white sandy beach of its huge lagoon-style pool, just steps from their guest rooms.
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort also offers a number of on-site dining options, including:
- Strong Water Tavern, an award-winning, Caribbean-inspired lobby bar serving tapas-style menu items and more than 100 types of rum
- Amatista CookhouseTM, a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner
- New Dutch Trading Co.TM, featuring coffees, snacks, and light meals
- Drhum Club Kantine, a poolside bar and grill
MEETING AND FUNCTION SPACE
- 115,000 square feet of meeting and function space
- 41,000 square-foot Grand Caribbean Ballroom
- 31,000 square-foot Kingston Hall
- 16 meeting rooms
- Three dedicated meeting planner offices
- Dedicated registration desk
- 10,000 square feet of outdoor meeting space
Loews Royal Pacific Resort
When attendees enter Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, they will feel like they’ve been transported to an island resort in the South Seas. The 1,000-room hotel’s lagoon-style pool and sandy beach make it easy for them to forget they’re convening in Central Florida. Meanwhile, organizers will appreciate the property’s 132,000 square feet of customizable meeting space that combines flair with functionality. Loews Royal Pacific Resort gives guests a diversity of dining options:
MEETING AND FUNCTION SPACE
- 132,000 square feet of meeting and function space
- 42,000 square-foot Pacifica Ballroom
- 36,000 square-foot Oceana Grand Ballroom
- 15 meeting rooms
- Four dedicated meeting planner offices
- Two dedicated registration desks
- 25,000 square feet of outdoor meeting space
- Wantilan Luau, an evening of authentic Polynesian food and entertainment perfect for groups
- Jakes American Bar, a full-service bar offering island cocktails and classic entrees
- Tuk Tuk Market, a grab-and-go stop open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
- Orchid Court Lounge and Sushi Bar, featuring a vibrant menu of sushi, sashimi, salads, and appetizers along with Japanese whiskeys, sake, and beer
For more on how Universal Orlando Meetings and Events can help you plan your one-of-a-kind meeting, visit the Universal Orlando Resort website.
Royal Pacific Resort TM & © 2022 UCF Hotel Venture. All rights reserved. Sapphire Falls Resort TM & © 2022 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved.