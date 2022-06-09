Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando Resort Is a Planner’s Paradise







Universal Orlando Resort is designed to provide immersive, inspiring, and entertaining meeting experiences. From its one-of-a-kind themed environments to its wide array of meeting solutions, Universal Orlando is fully equipped to help event organizers plan engaging experiences that forge the connection between the host organization and attendee. At Universal Orlando, planners will find new ways of reinforcing their messaging like never before.

The Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando, comprising Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Loews Royal Pacific Resort, has been created with groups in mind. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort connects to Loews Royal Pacific Resort to offer a total of 2,000 rooms and 247,000 square feet of meeting space. Meeting attendees can spread out across both hotels’ sizable ballrooms, a collection of meeting and breakout rooms, as well as uniquely themed outdoor event spaces all while enjoying the comfort and convenience of staying at one or both of the attached hotels. Here is a closer look at what the properties have to offer.